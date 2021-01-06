DC President of Films Walter Hamada Extends His Deal Through 2023

It sounds like upper management at DC and Warner Bros. is not changing anytime soon, but no one should be that surprised by that information. The New York Times recently did a long piece on DC President of Films Walter Hamada, and everything about that article seemed to indicate that he was in it for the long haul. So no one should be that surprised that Variety is reporting that Hamada has extended his deal through 2023.

"Walter is not only passionate about story and the DC canon, he's also a thoughtful and incredibly talented executive who is fully committed to investing the time and care necessary for moviemaking on this scale," said Emmerich. "With Walter overseeing our DC movies for theatrical exhibition and on HBO Max, we are excited for him and his team to bring more of these stories to life, working with new and established talent to broaden the reach and diversity of the DC cinematic universe."

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said Hamada is "an incredibly talented, well-respected executive, known by his colleagues and our filmmakers as a great collaborator. I'm excited about where he's taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse."

DC seems to be embracing the idea of the multiverse and just letting creatives go freaking nuts with their characters, which is absolutely the right decision to make. While Aquaman or Wonder Woman 1984 might not have entirely worked, there is no doubt they are the visions of the people behind them. Also, Shazam! remains the best DC movie, and no, I will not be taking comments on that statement. It's going to be interesting to see how the DC universe continues to grow in the next couple of years, with Hamada leading the charge.