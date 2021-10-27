Deadlock Trailer Is Out…Is Bruce Willis The New Nicolas Cage?

Deadlock is a new thriller film from Saban Films coming to theaters and digital on December 3rd, and it stars Bruce Willis as part of a team of mercenaries carrying out a mission when they think the government has betrayed them, holding an energy plant hostage. Patrick Muldoon plays the retired army ranger trying to stop them. It looks, well, bad, but my question now is this: is Willis the new Nicolas Cage? It feels like the man has 17 films hitting VOD services every week or so, and all of them are terrible. See for yourself by watching the trailer for Deadlock below.

Deadlock Synopsis If It Matters

"Bruce Willis stars as Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it's up to one retired elite army ranger Mack Karr (Patrick Muldoon) to save thousands of innocent lives before it's too late."

Do you think Willis even remembers what film set he is on from one day to the next? I sure don't. Look, I don't want to be cruel to the hours of work these crews put in on these films, because it is a ton and they deserve all sorts of recognition, but I am pretty sure this is the fifth Bruce Willis film that looks exactly like this in 2021 alone. Has Willis even made a good film in the last 20 years? I guess Looper, but man, what a fall.

Deadlock will release in theaters (I am guessing less than 100) and on VOD digital services on December 3rd.