Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Teases The Logan and Deadpool Dynamic

2022 is monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the same speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Since then, we still have more people reassuring people who keep asking if this movie will be R-rated [it will stop asking], but the cast is starting to tease a few little things here and there. Jackman is the latest to drop a little tease, as he was recently interviewed on the Empire Film Podcast [via Entertainment Weekly], and while he didn't say much, he did say a little.

Logan Is Probably Going To Punch Deadpool In The Head In Deadpool 3

Jackman and Reynolds have always had an excellent dynamic, it was one of the only things people liked about X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and it sounds like that dynamic is coming back in full force. Jackman said that Wade and Logan do not like each other and promised some head punching.

"How do I categorize it?" Jackman said when asked about the dynamic. "Ten being really close, zero being the reality: we're zero; we're opposites, hate each other."