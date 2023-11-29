Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studio, deadpool 3, elektra, Jennifer Garner

Deadpool 3: Jennifer Garner Is Playing Coy About Her Elektra Casting

Back in July, it was announced that Jennifer Garner would be returning as Elektra in Deadpool 3. Now, she "[doesn't] know what you're talking about."

Back in July, word came down through the trades that Jennifer Garner would be making her return to comic book movies in Deadpool 3 as Elektra. Garner first appeared as the character in Daredevil (2003) and then got her own spin-off film in 2005 called Elektra. Both films did not do well critically or commercially. The character was eventually returned to Marvel Studios and made an appearance in the Netflix series. Deadpool 3 has been rumored to be a multiverse story that is poking fun at the idea of the multiverse and shared universes. That is why a character like Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine matters and why Garner making her return also made big waves. However, despite there being a tweet welcoming Garner to the movie, said tweet has now been deleted and Garner isn't confirming anything. Garner was recently interviewed by Collider for her new film Family Switch and was asked about the role; Garner replied, "I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?" They shifted gears to a hypothetical role, and Garner replied, "Not that I'm aware of."

People denying these sorts of cameo appearances right until the day the film comes out isn't uncommon, but the thing that makes this Deadpool 3 situation unique was that Maximum Effort, star Ryan Reynolds production company, sent out that tweet welcoming her. One would think even if that was a misstep and it was supposed to be a secret, the news is now out there, and they might as well just roll with it. Instead, the tweet was deleted and now Garner is playing coy.

Deadpool 3 Is Suddenly Standing On Its Own

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

Deadpool 3 is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2024. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 24, 2024, will be.

