Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Kevin Feige's Repeat Announcement

Coming off the heels of Marvel's Kevin Feige's redundant announcement from Disney exec Bob Iger reassuring fans that Deadpool 3 will remain rated-R, the script is being worked on, and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, franchise star Ryan Reynolds crafted the kind of response we expected him to make. "Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3," the actor tweeted.

Those who follow the Spider-Man and Deadpool comics know the two popular Marvel characters have quite the relationship together, exchanging wisecracks, fights, and 4th breaks along the way. This could be a whole lot of nothing and be the spur of the moment reaction, but with Sony's decision to stuff the Tom Holland-starred Spider-Man 3 with as much previous film characters similar to the last Avengers, would it be that far-fetched to think a cameo could be far behind?

Why Can't Deadpool Turn Up in Spider-Man 3?

I mean, the last thing we expected from MCU Spider-Man is the fact characters from previous incarnations appear even within the idea of the "multiverse" was introduced in Far from Home (2019). If Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) can return, then why not Deadpool? From the way things are developing now, Reynolds isn't going to have anything to do with the character until Deadpool 3 is ready to shoot. If you think it's too soon, then look at what Marvel's looking at already with the Fantastic Four as if the 2015 film didn't leave a bad enough taste in fans' mouths. It doesn't make sense at this point to hold back an entire group of characters without sprinkling them into existing canon to help build them up. Obviously, it's all speculative, since the only other MCU characters to appear in Sony's Spider-universe are from Iron Man and now, Doctor Strange, with Benedict Cumberbatch becoming another mentor for Peter (Holland). What do you think the chances are of Reynolds making a cameo in the next Spider-Man?

