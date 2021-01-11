Kevin Feige Repeats Deadpool 3 News: R-Rated, Set In MCU

Deadpool fans, for some reason, still have questions about the third film outing for the Merc With A Mouth. Since the purchase of Fox by Disney, it seems like every month, or so someone writes some click-baiting article asking if Disney REALLY will let the film be rated R, or if it REALLY will be set in the MCU, etc., etc. All of this, even though as early as when the sale was finalized, Bob Iger himself said that the film would be rated R and that Deadpool would join the X-Men in the MCU. They have to be tired of answering these questions by now, but that won't stop anyone from asking. The latest is in an interview with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who repeated all the information we already know to Collider.

None Of This Deadpool Info Is New

"It will be rated R, and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

To recap: the film is going to be R-Rated (which we knew), it will be set in the MCU (which we knew), the script is being written (which we knew), and there is no start date for filming (guess what: we knew). You are welcome for bringing you this update that really did not update you at all.

Deadpool 3 will come at you. Someday. At some point.