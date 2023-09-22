Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, fox, marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3: The Fox-Marvel Legacy Is "Part Of Our Storytelling"

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has explained that the legacy of the Fox-Marvel cinematic universe is "part of our storytelling."

Deadpool 3 didn't get the chance to finish up its production before both of the strikes went into effect, but we do know from leaked set photos that the logo for 20th Century Fox was seen. These films have always been self-aware, and it's unsurprising to hear that this film will acknowledge the blending of the two universes somehow. The rumors about who will show up in this movie have been just as insufferable as the multiple speculation posts about whether or not this film will be R-rated [it will]. Director Shawn Levy recently spoke to Total Film (via ComicBook.com) about the blending of the two cinematic universes, and he said that the legacy of the Fox-Marvel universe is part of the film.

"Deadpool and Wolverine are iconic Marvel characters; more specifically, iconic Marvel-of-the-Fox-era characters," Levy explained. "We're not going to pretend, 'Oh, we snap our fingers and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn't exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.' Fox also shaped Ryan's career, Hugh's career, and my career. So there's a lot of history there, and there's a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly, that's a part of our storytelling."

There are rumblings that the strikes could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, but by the time that happens, the holiday season will be upon us, and it would be hard for productions like Deadpool 3 to get off the ground again before 2024. As for how much the Fox-Marvel thing will play into Deadpool 3, we'll have to see, but the logo from those set photos was massive, so one could say, at the very least, it'll be looming large.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

We don't know much about Deadpool 3 at the moment, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to come out on May 3, 2024.

