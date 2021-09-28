Dept. H Film On The Way From Netflix, Alice Waddington To Direct

Dept. H is coming to Netflix. The streamer is adapting the Dark Horse Comics series for a film for the service, and they have tapped Alice Waddington to direct. The original series was written and drawn by Matt Kindt. The Maze Runner writer T.S. Nowlin will adapt the script. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Paul Schwake of Dark Horse Entertainment will produce. The partnership has already proven a fruitful combination, as Umbrella Academy just wrapped on its third season. The streamer also has greenlit adaptations of Lady Killer with Blake Lively and a series for Grendel. Deadline had the news.

Dept. H Has Real Potential

Dept. H is set "after a renowned scientist is mysteriously killed in a deep-sea research station and his estranged daughter is sent six miles below the surface to investigate. With the pressure building and the water rising, she must race against time to solve the murder as she uncovers the truth behind the station's purpose." This one has real potential as a film, but under Waddington, it becomes a huge priority for Netflix. Her 2019 film Paradise Hills, starring Awkwafina, Emma Roberts, and Eiza González was a Sundance hit.

Look at Dark Horse making huge moves now as well. They have slowly amassed a very good slate of projects over the years now, all of high quality as well. Partnering with Netflix has been a godsend for them, and Dept. H is going to become a prestige release for the streamer now. Excitement over Grendel was huge, and Lady Killer has real potential as a series of films, not just a one-off. Hopefully, they don't ruin it trying to put Sin City on screen again and stick to partnering exciting new voices with their eclectic story library. More on this as we find it out.