Did UK Cineworld Chain Receive Wrong Version Of Mission Impossible 7?

Yesterday, we were alerted over problems regarding Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One screenings at the UK movie chain Cineworld.

It was friend-of-Bleeding Cool novelist Tony Lee who first told me about problems with the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One screenings at the UK movie chain Cineworld.

He went to see the new film on release yesterday morning at the Cineworld in Rochester. At least ten minutes of it, anyway. He told me that he experienced the screening with colours looking very off and screen glitches, and told me that the audience was wondering if this was deliberate. It was not. The film was stopped, and he reports that the manager of the Rochester Cineworld popped in to say that they had the wrong footage. That Cineworld had received 4k film files for their 2k screens in error. But also that this was widespread across the chain.

So screenings on the big high-definition expensive screens were fine. But on the smaller screens, there was a problem for some. As social media seemed to suggest.

The eloquent Chris tweeted, "sort the picture out man in the mission impossible screening it's not working properly and looks like a bluff 3d version honesty a joke" from the Cineworld in Nottingham.

Then there was Ian Robinson at the Cineworld Bromley, tweeting, "Had a very tight window to watch Tom Cruise's latest film today but it turned out to be #MissionImpossible as the @cineworld Bolton projector has broken "

We checked in with Mark at Cineworld Didsbury, who told everyone "Watched it as Didsbury today….they had issues! The film kept going b&w and had colour banding issues!"

BeardoBenjoYT tweeted about the Cineworld Milton Keynes, and gave us the most vivid description. "Last night I had the weirdest cinema experience ever, we were shown what looked like a pirate copy of the new Mission Impossible! The colours were all purple, green & yellow, everything was blurry, whenever characters moved they left a yellow/green trail… I complained 4 times and nothing was done, it got worse the longer the film was on, by the end me and my buddy were just laughing at how abysmal and insane it looked Words can't describe how f-cked it was, never seen anything look that bad in a cinema. Good job Cineworld"

Denny Anno was also there, tweeting, "Picture was f-cked in Milton Keynes. Looks like you downloaded it off a dodgy site." Cineworld replied "Hi Denny, we are sorry for this technical issue, were you able to get your screen swapped?" Denny had no such luck, tweeting "No. We just watched it hoping it would be fixed. Wouldn't want to be in your shoes when Tom Cruise comes for you! C-nt's mental."

Jack Money added, "It honestly looked like they'd bought a dodgy DVD off a guy from a market stall, though the worst/funniest part was the vast majority of the audience who didn't seem to notice how broken it was"

On Facebook, Mark Whitworth wrote from Cineworld Rochdale, "Watched the new Mission Impossible today…great!! But our screening at Cineworld (and others apparently) had issues! The picture kept having colour issues like banding and halo effects! And towards the end went almost B&w! We got compensated but still….why go ahead with the screening?!"

sGr2022 tweeted similar, "It's exactly what you're expecting #MissionImpossible shame @cineworld screened a version that made me feel like I was tripping! A rare lack of quality control…. Oddly thought it was a special effect, part of the film. It was only once way into the film it was clearly not. Other patrons did leave and got seats in another screening.

Over at Cineworld Whitney, Samantha Broughton posted, "Mission was aborted due to cinema cancelling booking"

Cineworld Dover saw Bradley Ellison post, "It truly was an impossible mission for me tonight, my local Cineworld had been sent the wrong reels meaning all showings are cancelled until they can configure the colours or something!"

Films In A Flash posted from Cineworld Shrewsbury, "Cineworld Cinemas f***s up again! Apparently the wrong size film for screen 1 was sent. No email to warn it had been cancelled! Mission: Impossible — feeling angry at Cineworld Shrewsbury."

Tom in Sheffield tweeted out his own experience "What's happening with screenings of Mission impossible today? I went yesterday and had to leave early but I've booked again to go today and don't want it to happen again! We were told it wasn't with the screen it was with the film itself! I don't want to trek another hour for it to not work again! Is it sorted?"

It seems there may be a solution playing out in some Cineworlds. Cancelling the screenings on the 2K screens, and just putting it on the bigger, premium screens. Popcorn For One tweeted from Cineworld Brighton, asking "just wondering if there is an issue with your brighton cinema Just went to book #MissionImpossible for tonight & it's only showing half the times online & on the app?". Cineworld's social media account replied, "Hey, due to technical issues there will be reduced screenings of MI7 at Brighton. The film is still available to watch in their Screen X screen. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Maybe that's one way to solve the issue until someone presses the right button and fixes it all? Cineworld did not respond to Bleeding Cool enquiries made yesterday. Yeah, I'm going to go watch it on IMAX.

