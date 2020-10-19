Die Hard Reunion Stars Bruce Willis as John McLane in Auto Parts Ad

For those who were hoping for some Christmas miracle in a sixth Die Hard film, your dreams will be dashed. In the very least, Bruce Willis' John McClane brought back some familiar faces from the original 1988 film in an ad for Advanced Auto Parts played over the weekend during Sunday NFL action. The actor last played the role in the ill-received It's a Good Day to Die Hard (2013). The ad sees the McLane running into a common road issue with his car battery dying as he's being chased by presumably, terrorists. Along the way, he stumbles upon his old limo driver Argyle played once again by De'voreaux White driving the "same vehicle" that he was once trapped within the confines of the parking garage at Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

Among the terrorists chasing them is Theo (Clarence Gilyard Jr.), likely the lone terrorist survivor who was recruited by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) for his hacking skills to get into gain access to the vault during the events of the John McTiernan film. His most memorable line was when the LAPD attempted to break into the sealed building, and Gruber's men start fighting back with, among other things, a rocket launcher. As the rocket landed upon impact upon a SWAT vehicle, he gleefully exclaimed, "The quarterback IS toast!!" As McLane foils Gruber's plot, Theo attempted to set up the cover van for the terrorists to flee in after they packed all the spoils before an astute Argyle noticed, rammed his limo against the van, and landed a knockout blow with his lone punch to Theo's face.

In the ad, McLane gets thrown through the Advanced Auto Parts store window, buys a battery, then asks the female clerk if there's another way out. Since apparently, the "back door" isn't an option, attention goes to the air duct where Willis gets to recreate his "TV dinner" scene with a lighter on the one hand and Die Hard battery in the other. The commercial ends with a chase with automatic weapons, grenades, explosions, and Argyle "borrowing" Mac's signature line "Yippie kai yay." Sadly, Al Powell (Reginald VelJohnson) wasn't on hand to join in on the fun. Check out the ad below.