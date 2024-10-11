Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Freakier Friday, Lilo & Stitch

Disney Dates Freakier Friday And Lilo & Stitch For Summer 2025

Disney has officially dated the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake and the sequel to Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday, for summer 2025.

Lilo & Stitch will compete with Thunderbolts and Mission: Impossible, opening on May 23, 2025.

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8, 2025, continuing the adventures of Tess and Anna.

Disney bets on fan loyalty for these projects, hoping for strong theatrical turnout amid box office challenges.

Disney has started filling out the corners of its summer release schedule for next year, and they are looking to do that box office domination thing they are known for. Sometimes, the studio can pull it off, but the post-pandemic years have made it a little harder as films that were once developed for streaming have started to make it to theaters. One of those films is the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. We got to see some footage of this film back at D23 and now we know when the film is coming out. Disney has given the film a May 23, 2025 release date, according to Deadline. That means it opens less than a month after Thunderbolts and the same weekend as the next Mission: Impossible movie. Before the previous film, we would have said that was box office suicide, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore, considering the response to Dead Reckoning. The other film that Disney has dated is Freakier Friday, the sequel to Freaky Friday. This is one of those "this only exists because people asked for it" films; we know that filming started not long ago. Disney seems to have faith in fans, not just saying they want and will follow up with their wallets because the film is getting a theatrical release. Freakier Friday will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025.

Freakier Friday: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Freakier Friday, a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide in 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Freakier Friday will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

