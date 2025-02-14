Posted in: Movies | Tagged: snow white

Disney Has Released A New Look At Live-Action Remake Of Snow White

Disney has released a new look at the live-action remake of Snow White, which will be released in theaters on March 21st.

Article Summary Disney reveals new footage from the live-action Snow White, slated for a March 21, 2025 release.

The teaser unveils a glimpse of the new original song.

Speculation arises on whether Disney's live-action films will capture audiences once more.

With anticipation building, more promotional content is expected as the release date nears.

Even though it seemed like no one was interested in Mufasa: The Lion King until it came out, the movie went on to do well at the box office. Is that proof there is still interest in Disney live-action remakes? Your guess is as good as ours, but we'll probably know one way or another in a little over a month when Snow White is released. People are very hit or miss on this film right now, but maybe we'll start to see some more from it now that Captain America: Brave New World has been released. They dropped a new teaser today, too short to be a trailer but too long to be considered a TV spot, and we can hear some more of the new song.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

