Disney Releases a New Lightyear Trailer During the Oscars

The Academy Awards are certainly a thing that is currently happening, and, well, it's happening. It hasn't exactly been a good show, and needing to stalk Twitter to find out the winners of the eight categories they didn't bother to air live is pretty lame. "No one watches Oscar movies, so let's give the movie that made $400M+ worldwide on a hybrid release during a pandemic 4/8 unaired categories." Anyway, we are getting some new movie news out this, and it's from Disney, which isn't that surprising. What is surprising is that so far, it's only Pixar, who don't even have a movie nominated this year because Luca didn't get any theatrical release, with a new spot for Lightyear. At the time of writing, Lightyear is set to be the first Pixar movie to see a theatrical release in over two years.

A sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory") and produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot"), "Lightyear" releases June 17, 2022.

