Disney Shares A First Look At TRON: Ares, Set For A 2025 Release

Disney has shared a first look at TRON: Ares. The film went into production in January and is set to be released in 2025.

There have been rumors about another TRON film for years after TRON: Legacy didn't exactly light the box office on fire. Like most movies that have spent some time in development hell, TRON: Ares is likely another film we won't believe is real until the credits finally roll on the premiere date. Production kicked off last month and today, Disney released the first picture from the film along with a press release that had some information about what the plot is going to be. Director Joachim Rønning explained in the press release, "I'm excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. 'TRON: Ares' builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

At the moment, we don't have a definitive release date, but they are shooting for 2025, apparently. If we look at the current Disney release schedule, there are three release dates without titles attached: March 7th, May 23rd, and August 8th. Since production for TRON: Ares only just started last month, and considering the amount of VFX work that needs to go into a film like this, I'd say the March 7th one is unlikely. From there, it depends on whether Disney thinks this will be a hit. Late May is considered prime real estate compared to early August, so we'll have to see.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer. It began production in January and will be released in 2025.

