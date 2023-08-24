Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, tron, Tron: Ares

The Director of Tron: Ares Responds to the Film's Delay

Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning addresses the film's delay along with his thoughts on the current industry strikes.

The Tron franchise has been known to influence sci-fi films and cyber-esque titles for decades, though there have only been two official films. The first Tron impressed audiences back in 1982, while its sequel, Tron Legacy, was released nearly three decades later in 2010.

Since then, there's been plenty of talk about keeping the franchise alive, with the eventual confirmation that another film (actively titled Tron: Ares) would be the next big release. Though just like every current production, it looks like Tron: Ares is being shelved for an unforeseen period of time due to the current industry strikes.

Joachim Rønning Shares His Thoughts on Tron: Ares Indefinite Postponement

In a statement on the director's official Instagram, Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning writes, "The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera – taking the scene and the text to a higher place. I've been fortunate to collaborate with amazing talent. It's a huge part of why I'm a filmmaker. However, like myself, being an actor or a writer means you're a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end, I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for a better safety net. Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives."

The post continues, "Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It's indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone. The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA, and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it's done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It's time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody."

The film's confirmed cast currently includes Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Cameron Monaghan, and Jodi Turner-Smith. Tron: Ares (obviously) doesn't have an official release date in place, but here's hoping for some resolution in the near future, right?

