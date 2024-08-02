Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pixar, Searchlight | Tagged: a real pain

Disney Shifts A Real Pain To November, Removes 2026 Marvel Film, More

Disney has shifted A Real Pain from October to November, removed a 2026 Marvel film from the schedule, and tweaked more dates across the board.

Article Summary A Real Pain release shifted from October 18th to November 1st, making it a key awards contender for Searchlight.

Disney removed a 2026 untitled Marvel film from the schedule and added new Marvel release dates for 2027.

The titles Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avengers: Doomsday are now officially confirmed.

Expect new announcements for untitled Disney and Pixar films at the upcoming D23 Expo.

According to Variety, Disney has shifted some release dates in the wake of the San Diego Comic-Con panels they hosted last week. One of the big changes has nothing to do with comic book movies; Disney has decided to shift the release of A Real Pain from Searchlight from October 18th to November 1st, still a limited release. This movie did extremely well at Sundance with very positive reviews, so it will likely be one of the films Searchlight pushes as its 2023 awards contender.

Disney also did a little movement and announcing for Marvel. The titles for Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avengers: Doomsday have made the release schedule official and kept all of their release dates. There is a whole pile of untitled Disney projects that got dated for 2025 all the way through 2027, but they also removed an untitled Marvel movie from the 2026 release schedule and dated Marvel films for July 23, 2027, and November 3, 2027. In 2026, Marvel has Doomsday dated May 1st, with two untitled films dated February 13th and November 6th, respectively. Marvel and Disney have said they are looking to slow down the release of Marvel movies a bit, but that's still three films scheduled for 2026. Blade remains on the schedule, so unless everything about that movie has been moving much faster behind the scenes than we all know about, that's strange, but they did something similar with Rogue Squadron, where Disney took a long time to remove the film from the schedule. We also have untitled Pixar and Disney animation films on June 18, 2027, and November 24, 2027. The D23 Expo is right around the corner, so we could see a bunch of these untitled films that will be announced very soon.

"A REAL PAIN" (Searchlight) previously dated on 10/18/24 moves to 11/1/24 (Limited)

"THUNDERBOLTS*" is the updated title of "THUNDERBOLTS" dated on 5/2/25

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 3/7/25 is removed from schedule

"THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS" is the updated title of "THE FANTASTIC FOUR" dated on 7/25/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/8/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/12/25

"AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY" is the updated title of "AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY" dated on 5/1/26

UNTITLED MARVEL previously dated on 7/24/26 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 8/14/26 moves to 8/7/26

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 9/18/26 moves to 9/11/26

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 2/12/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 3/5/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 4/2/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 5/28/27

UNTITLED PIXAR is now dated on 6/18/27

UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 7/23/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/6/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/17/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 10/8/27

UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 11/5/27

UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION is now dated on 11/24/27

