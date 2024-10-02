Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: brad dourif, Doc of Chucky, don mancini, shudder

Chucky Gets His Very Own Documentary On Shudder Next Month

Chucky is getting his own documentary. A comprehensive look at the entire franchise will debut on Shudder on November 1st.

Article Summary Chucky documentary "Doc of Chucky" debuts on Shudder on November 1st.

Directed by Thommy Hutson, known for horror docs on "Elm Street" and "Friday the 13th".

Features interviews with Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, and more.

Explores the "Child’s Play" franchise—seven films and a three-season TV show.

Chucky ALWAYS comes back. Fresh off the sad news that his show has been canceled, a new documentary has been announced. Doc of Chucky will take a look at the entire franchise and is made by Thommy Hutson, who was responsible for the excellent horror docs Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy and Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday The 13th. If you are a fan of a horror franchise, you desperately want this guy to cover it. Chucky is a natural fit, as he has been around for almost 40 years at this point. Interviews on the doc include Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, John Waters, Fiona Dourif, Perrey Reeves, Gerrit Graham, David Kirschner, and more.

Chucky Is Back To Play…Again

The ultimate account of the Child's Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, and more, experience the making-of story that proves you can't keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

Child's Play as a franchise consists of seven films and one three-season television show. All of them feature the horror icon Chucky, a murderous Good Guy doll imbued with the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Five of the films in the franchise received theatrical releases, with the other two debuting on disc and streaming formats. The three-season television show aired on SyFy and USA networks as a co-production. Chucky has been voiced in every incarnation in this timeline of the franchise by Brad Dourif. In 2019, a franchise reboot not involving series creator Don Mancini was attempted, with Chucky voiced by Mark Hamill. It did not work.

Doc Of Chucky debuts on Shudder on November 1st, just missing spooky season, sadly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!