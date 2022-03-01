Doctor Strange 2: Patrick Stewart Admits Professor X Is in Film

While initially coy about his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sir Patrick Stewart finally admitted to his Marvel return being the second X-Men character from the Fox Cinematic Universe as Professor Charles Xavier. While Evan Peters' appearance in the Disney+ series WandaVision was ultimately revealed to be a variant enhanced by magic, he still returned as Quicksilver on screen. Stewart's revealed return was more confirmed as a voiceover and obscured silhouette shot during the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Speaking with Jake's Takes about the context of the scene in the trailer of his character, the Star Trek: Picard star offered what the mutant's motivation in talking to Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

"Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful and perhaps feel a little insecure," Stewart said of Xavier's meeting with the Sorcerer Supreme. "Because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard." Upon the Shakespearean actor's reaction upon the trailer reveal during the Super Bowl, "I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn't hear anything," he said. "It wasn't until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses. My PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me."

"I actually didn't recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don't know [laughs]," Stewart said. "I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions]." Prior to introducing the multiverse in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor was content retiring from the role in 2017's Logan that marked star Hugh Jackman's final time as Wolverine. With past Spider-Man actors from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films appearing in Sony's No Way Home along with Peters' appearance in WandaVision, Marvel is certainly not shy, keeping fans from guessing on who else might return. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6.