Dodgeball 2: Star Vince Vaughn Returns For 20th Century Studios Sequel Vince Vaughn will reprise his role as Peter La Fleur in 20th Century Studios' Dodgeball sequel with Jordan VanDina penning the script.

It looks like we're getting another legacy sequel for a beloved screwball comedy with 20th Century Studios developing a sequel to the popular 2004 hit Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story with star Vince Vaughn returning to reprise the role of Average Joes Gym owner Peter La Fleur. Jordan VanDina (The Binge) penned the latest script that put the project into development, according to Deadline Hollywood. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the original that became his feature debut.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story Synopsis

There's no word if Thurber will direct or will be involved in any capacity. The original 2004 cast was a stacked ensemble that included Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Missi Pyle, Jason Bateman, Gary Cole, William Shatner, and the late Rip Torn. The film starred Vaughn and Stiller as rivals, with Peter running the modest Average Joes while Stiller's White Goodman ran the high-tech Globo Gym. As Average Joes runs into financial trouble, Goodman is looking to swoop in to purchase the assets of his rival, sending lawyer Kate Veach (Taylor) to do an assessment. One of the Average Joe's members, Gordon (Root) discovers a national dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas where the prize money can be used to dig the gym out of financial straits. Upon hearing about Peter's decision to compete, White decides to field his own team to stop them.

With the advent of streaming, there was interest in expanding Dodgeball in some way, with Thurber telling Deadline in 2021, "You know what — never say never. I never thought about Dodgeball as a series, but that actually might be fun. I'm really proud of 'Dodgeball' — it's my first film and something people still really like, it seems. I would say never say never, and it would have to be the right take on it. But yeah, maybe." Before the current project, the closest to a true sequel was a promotion for Omaze to allow fans to play with some of the cast. The video was directed by Thurber in 2018 and reunited Vaughn, Stiller, Taylor, Pyle (Fran), Jamal Duff (Me'Shell Jones), and Long (Justin) to reprise their characters and reignite their Average Joes and Globo Gym Purple Cobras rivalry.