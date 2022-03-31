Dog: Channing Tatum's Surprise Hit Comes To Blu-ray On May 10

Dog, the surprise hit of the winter box office, is coming home on Blu-ray on May 10th. I can honestly say that nobody expected Dog to not only score more than $50 million at the box office but hold as well as it did across basically the whole first part of the year. To date, it has scored $70 million worldwide on a budget of $15 million. Not too bad at all. Starring Channing Tatum, Q'orianka Kilcher, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, and Cayden Boyd, the release will be bare-bones, with no added special features on the disc as of now. I hate when they do that. Check out the cover down below.

Dog Is Scoring Big With Audiences

"Dog is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

From MGM in association with FilmNation Entertainment, Dog is directed by Reid Carolin & Channing Tatum in their directorial debut, from a screenplay by Carolin and story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. In addition to Tatum, the film stars Jane Adams ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"), Kevin Nash ("Magic Mike"), Q'orianka Kilcher (TV's "Yellowstone"), Ethan Suplee ("Remember the Titans"), Emmy Raver-Lampman (TV's "The Umbrella Academy"), and Nicole LaLiberte (TV's "Dexter"). Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Brett Rodriguez are producers, with Betsy Danbury and Ken Meyer serving as executive producers."

Technical Specs on the disc:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track

Optional English SDH and Latin Spanish subtitles for the main feature