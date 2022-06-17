Don't Worry Darling: New Motion Poster and BTS Image

During the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon in April, they showed off the first footage for Don't Worry Darling, and the movie jumped right to the top of our "put this directly in front of my eyes immediately list." Not long after, at the beginning of May, they dropped the official teaser for everyone to see. This looks like it will be one of the more fascinating projects to come out in 2022. We cannot wait for September to roll around to see if director Olivia Wilde can make this very ambitious project work. The movie is still just under three months away from being released, so we haven't heard that much since, but we do have a nice motion poster and a behind-the-scenes picture.

Summary: Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tightknit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine. It will be released on September 2, 2022.