BC Exclusive: Hear Two Tracks From The Score To Double Walker

Double Walker is a new moody horror film coming this Friday, about a girl ghost played by Sylvie Mix haunting her hometown trying to make sense of flashes of memory she is getting. She murders the men she feels are responsible for her death but is then stopped in her tracks by a man named Jack, played by Jacob Rice. He takes her in, and the two give it a go at a normal life, even as her thirst for vengeance continues. It sounds like a trip of a film, and Bleeding Cool is excited to debut two tracks from Mark Hadley's score for the film, which you can hear below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mark Hadley – DOUBLE WALKER – Double Walker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZYBGK4pnFs)

Double Walker Synopsis

"A young Ghost (producer/co-writer Sylvie Mix) haunts her cold Midwestern hometown, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one, she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death, though her plan is derailed when she meets Jack (Jacob Rice), a kind movie theater usher who inadvertently intercepts as she's stalking her next victim. While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mark Hadley – NEW YEARS – Double Walker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwnOeHjOJJg)

This looks like it might be a pretty interesting watch, though I am not sure about the 180 the story seems to take when she meets Jack. A straight-up revenge thriller sounds like the direction this should have taken, but hopefully, that is not the case. If nothing else, Hadley's score will be a fun listen, I have been playing these tracks all day in my comic store, and people are really digging them.

Double Walker will release this Friday in select theaters and on-demand. The soundtrack releases the same day.