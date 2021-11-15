Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Trailer Has Been Released

Downton Abbey: A New Era has released a new teaser trailer, and fans can take solace knowing that all of the original cast is back while also introducing Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï to the fold. They join Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Maggie Smith, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton. This will be the second Downton Abbey film released into theaters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA – Official Teaser Trailer [HD] – Only in Theaters March 18 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaSIjLJJRuc)

Downton Abbey Enters The End Of The '20s

In an interview last week with People, creator Julian Fellowes called the installment an "unashamedly feel-good movie" that "reflects the societal shifts that occurred later in the 1920s". The series depicted the happenings at the Crawley's Yorkshire estate from 1912 to 1926, while the first film took place the following year. "It's really a new era," Fellowes said. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that." He said the film will further develop the fact that Lady Mary is "effectively running the show" at the household amid the Dowager Countess' illness. "We're trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world," Fellows said.

Sounds good to me. While that first film felt like it lost some of the luster provided by the original series, it still was thoroughly entertaining. Downton Abbey: A New Era will be in theaters on March 18th, 2022.