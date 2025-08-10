Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – New Video Shows Day One On Set

Sony Pictures and Marvel shared a new day one on set behind-the-scenes video from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Sony and Marvel unveiled a day one behind-the-scenes video from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's set.

The footage offers early hints, including a mysterious logo fueling fan theories about the story's villains.

Speculation points to Inner Demons or a Mephisto tie-in, given recent MCU developments and past comics arcs.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was announced at CinemaCon 2025, with filming updates and story timelines emerging.

Special looks behind the scenes during production? In my Marvel movies? It's apparently more likely than you think. While behind-the-scenes stuff isn't uncommon for even sets as closed as Marvel usually is, it seems like they decided to take advantage of the fact that so many people were watching the first few days of shooting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And much like with trailer leaks, studios like their high-quality version to be the first impression, not your vertical cell phone video for TikTok, and there is a moment when the leaks are so big that if you're capable of putting your own version out there, you might as well. Also, ad revenue on the video, and you can control what aspects people see.

We got a Day One on Set video from Sony Pictures for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they even managed to slip in a little detail. At about 10 seconds in, we see a logo on one of the trucks. However, the internet seems a bit divided on just who it is referencing. A decent amount of people seem to think it is the logo for the Inner Demons, the gang run by Mister Negative. However, we just got Mephisto confirmed to be in the MCU in Ironheart, and Peter has an infamous story that involved Mephisto where he had to sacrifice his marriage to Mary Jane to save Aunt May. This Peter is far too young to be sacrificing a marriage, but he is at a very low point in his life; he just lost Aunt May, and the multiverse wonkiness has rendered him completely alone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!