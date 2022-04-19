Dracula Film Mina Harker, Directed By Karyn Kusama Has Been Canceled

Dracula will be coming to screens some other time. Blumhouse and Miramax have decided to cancel the vampire's return to the screen, which was to be titled Mina Harker and be directed by Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Yellowjackets) and was set to star Blindspotting actress and #FreeRayshawn Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones. Kusama was set to produce the film alongside Jason Blum, and filming was set to go in front of cameras in about three weeks. Deadline reports that Miramax backed out over creatives differences with Kusama. Jones was set to play Harker, who would have been opposite the films Dracula, named Vladimir in the movie.

Dracula Will Be In Renfield At Least, & It Is Nic Cage!

"The movie was to be set in contemporary Los Angeles, centering on protagonist Mina Harker, who plays opposite Dracula in the movie, with the classic Bram Stoker protagonist going by the name of Vladimir in the film. Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi penned the script that is based on Bram Stoker's Dracula; both writers are frequent collaborators of Kusama." With so many Universal Monsters projects in the pipeline, it was hard to remember that this one was coming. However, there are those of us who were excited to see what Kusama was going to do with Dracula in particular. Thankfully, we will get a taste of Drac in next year's Renfield, which wrapped filming last week.

Nicolas Cage has been out there teasing his take on Dracula for Renfield, even talking about how goth he is: "I looked at Bela Lugosi's performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella's performance. I looked at Gary's performance in uncle's movie, which I think it's just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art. I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw 'Malignant,' and I thought what she did with those moves — and even 'Ringu' with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."