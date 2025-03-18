Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: drop

Drop: Describing The Many Things Drop Is In A New BTS Featurette

Universal Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette called "Drop Is," describing all of the adjectives that apply to this film.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new "Drop Is" featurette highlighting the film's essence and director Christopher Landon's insights.

Praise pours in for "Drop", a thriller hitting theaters April 11, 2025, as early reviews spark positive buzz.

Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes' latest promises an intense, meme-filled psychological thriller starring Meghann Fahy.

"Drop" marketing ramps up as Universal seeks success after a series of underperforming films this year.

The reviews for Drop have come in and they are looking pretty good, which is awesome. This seemed like the kind of film that would either come together beautifully or spectacularly fall apart with very little middle ground so to hear good things is always fun. Now we just need people to go and see it next month when it is released. Universal has started to pick up the pace in terms of marketing for this film to take advantage of that early positive buzz. They dropped a new featurette today talking about all the things the film is and director Christopher Landon talking about how this film is the result of all of the things he has learned and developed in his previous films. Universal has been a bit spoiler-heavy in the early part of the year, and they haven't had a film that has done well at the box office yet, so they really need Drop to do well so they can start to recover from a rocky start.

Drop: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling.

Director Christopher Landon returns to the thriller genre with the playful, keep-you-guessing intensity he perfected in the Happy Death Day films with this of-the-moment whodunnit where everyone in the vicinity is a suspect . . . or victim. Drop is jointly produced by blockbuster genre houses Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.

Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet's young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor's final directive? Kill Henry.

The film also stars Violett Beane (Truth or Dare) and newcomer Jacob Robinson as Violet's sister and son; with Reed Diamond (Moneyball), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), Jeffery Self (Mack & Rita), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) and Travis Nelson (The Lake) as the restaurant's staff and diners.

Drop is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Landon, the writer-director of last year's We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach, writers of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

The film is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy's, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. The executive producer is Sam Lerner. Drop will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025.

