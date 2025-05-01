Primal Games: Watch An Exclusive Clip From The New Sci-Fi Thriller

Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: Primal Games, Uncork'd Entertainment

Primal Games is a new sci-fi thriller from Uncork'd Entertainment. It stars Hannaj Bang Bendz, John Love, and Gary Kasper, and is written and directed by David Ryan Keith (The Redwood Massacre, I Am Rage). The film debuts on digital and on demand on May 6, and we are happy to show you an exclusive clip from the film today. "PRIMAL GAMES is a relentless, high-concept survival thriller with strong performances, brutal action, and a unique edge," says Keith Leopard, President of Uncork'd Entertainment. "David Ryan Keith has delivered a film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, and we're excited to bring it to viewers this May."

Primal Games Synopsis

From the producers of Army of One (starring Ellen Hollman), PRIMAL GAMES follows a newlywed couple whose honeymoon turns into a waking nightmare when they are thrust into a sadistic survival game created for the world's thrill-seeking elite. Hunted and outnumbered, they must fight to survive and uncover the truth about the twisted reality they've been dragged into. A co-production between Clear Focus Movies and Epic Squirrel Productions, PRIMAL GAMES was shot in just 18 days under punishing conditions. Packed with practical stunts, martial arts action, and high-intensity set pieces, PRIMAL GAMES delivers a visceral experience grounded in instinct, endurance, and the will to survive.

Uncork'd Entertainment has put out some pretty fun stuff lately, and Primal Games is looking to become their latest digital breakout. One thing that they usually have in abundance are fantastic scores, and this film has one from composer Drew Denton. Denton and Keith are familiar with each other, as this is the third collaboration. It is impressive that they shot this in 18 days while keeping things practical, especially the stunts. If you are looking for a new type of action film next week, try this one when it debuts on digital services and on demand May 6.

