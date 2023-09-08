Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: behind-the-scenes featurette, Dumb Money, featurette, gamestop, sony, sony pictures

Dumb Money BTS Featurette Spotlights An Insane True Story

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Dumb Money spotlights the insane true "David vs. Goliath" type story the film is based on.

Life is often stranger than fiction, and in the case of Dumb Money, that is very much the case. A film based on the Gamestop stock market fiasco that happened a couple of years ago seems like something that a writer would have made up for a movie instead of something we all witnessed happen in real-time. The people making the movie all seem aware of how ridiculous this entire thing was, and the new behind-the-scenes featurette focuses on the David vs. Goliath aspect of this story and even explains to us, the viewer, what exactly the phrase "dumb money" is. This film was the latest to shift its release date due to The Eras Tour film, so it'll be rolling out in a tiered release date starting September 15th and going wide on the 29th.

Dumb Money: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book "The Antisocial Network" by Ben Mezrich. Produced by Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman, and Craig Gillespie. Executive Producers are Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Johnny Holland, Ben Mezrich, Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich. It will start as a limited release on September 15th and eventually move to a wide release on September 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!