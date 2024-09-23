Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: netflix, The Platform, The Platform 2

The Platform 2 trailer Has Been Released By Netflix, Watch It Here

Netflix released the full trailer for horror sequel The Platform 2 today. The film will begin streamming on there on October 4th.

The Platform 2 is coming to Netflix on October 4th, and if this trailer is anything to go by, it will be quite the insane watch. The first film was released in 2020 on Netflix and was a hit for the streamer, becoming one of its most-watched films. It looks like they have upped the ante for sure. Milena Smit (The Snow Girl), Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series) star in the film, from director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. I am not sure that this sequel was needed, as the ending to the first one was pretty great, but after that trailer, I have to see what insanity awaits.

The Platform 2 Looks Pretty Shocking

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life? Upon entering the platform, each new resident selects a dish of food. Everyone appears to follow an unwritten rule: each person only eats from their chosen dish, ensuring the food reaches all levels. But is this system truly fair? The Platform 2 is produced by Carlos Juárez, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and Raquel Perea, from the Basque Films team. Some stills from the film are also now out.



After that trailer, I cannot help but be excited. What a fall we are in for. I completely forgot that this was coming this year, and the first film was one of my horror group's big discussion films of a couple of years ago, so while I wasn't on board for a sequel, I am glad that this looks as good as it does. The Platform 2 will release on Netflix on October 4th.

