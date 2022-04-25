Drifting Home: Adorable Anime Movie Comes to Netflix in September

Netflix has been a haven for more quirky, less predictable anime movies in the last few years, and for now, they keep on coming with the new film Drifting Home. This time it's for kids and the whole family, featuring every child's fantasy of freedom and adventure away from their parents. Japan does this stuff very well.

As the official synopsis for Drifting Home goes: "Raised like brother and sister, Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but their relationship begins to strain in sixth grade after Kosuke's grandfather Yasutsugu passes away. One day during their summer vacation, Kosuke and his classmates sneak into an apartment complex that is scheduled to be demolished and rumored to be haunted. Both Kosuke and Natsume grew up there, so the place holds a lot of memories for them. There, Kosuke stumbles into Natsume and is asked if he knows about the mysterious Noppo. But suddenly, they get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, they see a vast ocean before them. As the apartment complex drifts in a mysterious sea with Kosuke and the others on board, they band together to try and survive. There are tears and fights, and maybe even reconciliation. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins…"

Following the release of their first feature film Penguin Highway in 2018, Studio Colorido received worldwide praise for A Whisker Away, which was distributed on Netflix in 2020. Now Studio Colorido is releasing their long-awaited third feature-length film, Drifting Home. With a visual style that takes the audience from reality to a fantasy world, the film features the familiar beautiful animations fans have come to expect of Studio Colorido. Hiroyasu Ishida is the director of Drifting Home, making this his second feature-length film at only 33.

Drifting Home premieres on Netflix on September 16th.