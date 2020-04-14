Dune Images Galore Debut From The New Adaptation

After yesterday's reveal of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Vanity Fair has revealed a bunch more images from Denis Villenevue's vision of Dune. Fans are going crazy for the images, showing off off Arrakis, the battleground planet from Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi classic. The photos feature the impressive cast that has been gathered for the film, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem to name a few. No pics of the giant space worms yet, but I am sure they are saving that reveal for a trailer of some kind. Dune pics can be seen below at the official Instagram for Vanity Fair.

Dune is Split Into Two Films

The only way Villenevue would agree to make this new adaptation was if it was agreed to split the book into two films. "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," says Villeneuve. "The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details." He also took the time with fellow screenwriters Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts to spruce up the female parts of Dune, especially Ferguson's Lady Jessica: "Denis was very respectful of Frank's work in the book, [but] the quality of the arcs for much of the women have been brought up to a new level. There were some shifts he did, and they are beautifully portrayed now."

He also has gender-flipped the role of Dr. Liet Kynes from a man to a woman, played in the film by Sharon Duncan- Brewster. "What Denis had stated to me was there was a lack of female characters in his cast, and he had always been very feminist, pro-women, and wanted to write the role for a woman," Duncan-Brewster says. "This human being manages to basically keep the peace amongst many people. Women are very good at that, so why can't Kynes be a woman? Why shouldn't Kynes be a woman?"

A Classic Being Discovered For the First Time

Look, I have never read Dune. I always meant to, I have purchased it many times over and never even cracked the cover. Nor have I seen the original film by David Lynch. I will not pretend as I do not wish to insult the dedicated fans of this property. But going into this film blind is do exciting. I am going to hold off on reading the novel or watching the Lynch film until after I see this new version of Dune. Villeneuve is one of my favorite filmmakers, and this could be his shot to become immortal. I want to see his vision for the material first. Dune is still slated to release on December 18th.