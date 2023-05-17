Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves On Paramount+ Now Dungeons & Dragons is now streaming on Paramount+ and on digital services everywhere, so go give it a watch so we can get a sequel!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now available to stream on Paramount+ for those with a paid subscription. It is also available on digital services to rent or buy. The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It is produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Was Better Than Expected In Every Way

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." The directors were asked during a Red Carpet interview with ComicBook during the film's premiere if fans should anticipate any on-screen sequel setup, to which Goldstein responded, "We didn't plant any seeds. But if we're lucky enough to make another one, then I think there's so many places to go. We've created these great characters who we would love to see where they are in a year or two." Daley then cautiously adds, "We're also very superstitious. So we don't like to talk about it. "

Here's hoping that we do get a sequel. I know that the film will fall just short of $100 million domestically unless Paramount gives it a re-release and that worldwide, it didn't set the world on fire, but I am sure it will do well enough streaming to get us across the sequel threshold.