Civil War Holds Off Abigail To Win Weekend Box Office

A24 won its second Weekend Box Office in a row with Civil War, though it had a good fight with horror film Abigail to get it.

Article Summary Civil War tops weekend box office again with $11.1M, hitting $44M total.

Abigail close behind in second, debuts with solid $10.2M.

Godzilla X Kong maintains strength, securing third place with $9.5M.

Luca Guadagnino's Challengers predicted to dethrone Civil War next week.

Civil War won its second-weekend box office in a row, as the A24 film pulled in $11.1 million. That brings its running total to $44 million, making it one of the studio's top grossers. The -56% drop was a little higher than thought, but times are pretty slow at theaters at the moment, so it is not surprising. Overall, the box office was at around $63 million total, which is not great. With one week left until summer movie season starts, theaters have to hold on for one more week before the big boys come to play. Look out for our annual summer box office preview later this week.

Civil War Should Drop To Number 2 Next Week

Civil War just squeaked by the number two film, as newcomer Abigail gave it a run for its money. In the end, it settles for the runner-up position with $10.2 million, a solid start but below projections. In third was Godzilla x Kong, still holding strong with $9.5 million. Fourth place went to the other newbie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, with a ho-mum $9 million. That one has to hurt Lionsgate, though it is mostly their fault for pumping so much money into it and then dropping the ball big time on the marketing. Rounding out the top five was the anime film Spy X Family Code: White with $4.8 million.

The weekend box office top 5 for April 19th:

Civil War- $11.1 million Abigail- $10.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire- $9.5 million The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare- $9 million Spy X Family Code: White- $4.8 million

Next week, the big wide release is the excellent new Luca Guadagnino film Challengers starring Zendaya. The horny tennis film is everywhere you look on tv and online, and I expect that to translate to a number one opening, sending Civil War and the others tumbling. Let's say $16 million.

