Studio Ghibli Film Earwig And The Witch Hits Blu-ray April 6th

Studio Ghibli film Earwig and the Witch is coming to Blu-ray from Gkids and Shout Factory. The fantastical anime film has added an impressive English language voice cast, including Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, Dan Stevens, and Taylor Paige Henderson as "Earwig." Kacey Musgraves voices Earwig's Mother and also sings the English language version of the film's theme song, "Don't Disturb Me." This film will hit Blu-ray on April 6th, in both a standard version and a special edition Steelbook on the same day. You can see the cover for Earwig and the Witch below, as well as the list of the special features that will be included in the release.

Earwig and the Witch Blu-ray Details

"Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted. The recently announced English language cast features the voices of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Gosford Park), Kacey Musgraves ("Golden Hour" "Same Trailer Different Park") and Dan Stevens (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, FX's Legion), as well as Taylor Paige Henderson as "Earwig." In addition to her debut voice, acting role as "Earwig's Mother," six-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves sings the English language version of the film's theme song, "Don't Disturb Me."

Here is the list of Special Features:

Feature-Length Storyboards

Creating "Earwig and the Witch"

Interviews with Japanese Voice Cast

Trailers & Teasers