Eating Miss Campbell: Troma Cannibal High School

Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: blu-ray, Cannibal! The Musical, Class of Nuke 'Em High, Eating Miss Campbell, lloyd kaufman, Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., The Toxic Avenger, troma, Tromeo and Juliet

Eating Miss Campbell, the best high school cannibal comedy ever made by Troma or anyone, really, ever, is premiering on Blu-Ray on March 11th.

Troma Entertainment, the longest-running independent movie studio in North America, is bringing Eating Miss Campbell to Blu-ray on March 11th. What, you haven't heard of this movie? Why, it's the best high school cannibal movie ever made! It's probably the only high school cannibal movie anyone ever made, ever. Funny that there aren't more of them. Anyway –

For over half a century, Troma has produced and distributed cinematic masterpieces such as The Toxic Avenger, Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., Class of Nuke 'Em High, Cannibal! The Musical, and Tromeo and Juliet. Now Troma founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz have a new movie to add to this impressive list: Eating Miss Campbell is a high school horror/comedy with a ravenous appetite for the grotesque.

Beth Conner (Lyndsey Craine, Book of Monsters) is a vegan-goth introvert who attends an elite high school in England. She emerges from her shell when new teacher Miss Campbell (Lala Barlow) arrives on campus. Their affair triggers Beth to develop a new appetite. Let's just say she's definitely not a vegan anymore. The new Beth is eager to win the school's celebrated "All You Can Eat Massacre" contest that has a very unique first prize. Can she devour everything to achieve her dream?

Eating Miss Campbell turns a dark comic light on posh academia, cannibalism, school violence, child predators, alternate realities, horror movies, and Alec Baldwin. The movie is director Liam Regan's follow-up to My Bloody Banjo, and he brings an English sensibility to the attitude birthed in Tromaville, New Jersey. While not a sequel, Vito Trigo (Return to Nuke 'Em High), Lloyd Kaufman (President of Troma Entertainment and the creator of The Toxic Avenger), Dani Thompson (Video Shop Tales of Terror), and Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede sequels) all reprise their roles from My Bloody Banjo. The bonus features include an Introduction from Lloyd Kaufman, audio commentary, a Making Of documentary, deleted scenes, outtakes, a Gore Reel, raw B-Roll, cast interviews, Frightfest Premiere, behind the scenes footage, VFX reel and trailers.

Eating Miss Campbell is out on Blu-Ray on March 11th from the usual outlets that still sell physical media.