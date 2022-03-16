Shudder's Halfway To Halloween Hotline Back, April's Releases Here

Shudder will bring back its popular Halfway To Halloween month in April, including its awesome hotline of personal recommendations on what to watch. Some impressive originals are coming to the service as well, including the excellent See For Me, Night's End, and new episodes of The Last Drive-In. As far as catalog titles, there are plenty of classics. Candyman, Evil Dead, and Evil Dead 2 just in time for the start of the Halloweenies podcast series), some of the Puppet Master franchise, Near Dark, The Fog, Trick r Treat, and more will come to the service. Check out the full list below.

Shudder Adds For April

Night's End – Premieres March 31

In Night's End, an anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism which takes a horrific turn. Starring Geno Walker, Felonious Munk, Kate Arrington, and Michael Shannon. Written by Brett Neveu and directed by Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin, V/H/S/94).

Cursed Films II, – Premieres Thursday, April 7, New Episodes Every Thursday (Shudder Original Series)

Shudder's acclaimed documentary series is back to explore the facts and myths surrounding a new batch of famous films some consider cursed. The new season will feature The Wizard of Oz, Rosemary's Baby, Stalker, The Serpent, and the Rainbow, and Cannibal Holocaust. Featuring new interviews with FX expert and former Mythbusters host Adam Savage, Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, actor Bill Pullman, and director Ruggero Deodato, among many others.

See For Me, Premiers Thursday, April 7 (Shudder Exclusive Film)

A blind young woman caught in the crossfire of a home invasion scheme must rely on an Army veteran via an app to survive in this shocking cat-and-mouse thriller. Starring Skyler Davenport, Laura Vandervoort, Kim Coates, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

The Cellar, Premieres, Friday, April 15 (Shudder Original Film)

Filmed on location in Roscommon, Ireland, The Cellar tells the story of Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever. Official Selection, SXSW 2022. Also, out in theaters on April 15 from RLJ Films.

Virus 32, Premieres, Thursday, April 21 (Shudder Original Film)

A virus breaks out, and a chilling massacre rages through the streets. The sick become hunters and only calm their fever by unscrupulously killing all those not yet infected. Unaware of this, Iris and her daughter spend the day in the sports club where Iris works as a security guard. When night falls, their fight for survival beings. Their only hope of salvation arrives when they discover that after each attack, the infected seem to stop for 32 seconds of calm before attacking again.

The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs Season 4 – Premieres Friday, April 29, New Episodes Every Friday (Shudder Original Series)

The hit series returns with Briggs, the world's foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The season premiere will feature a celebration of The Last Drive-In's 100th movie since Joe Bob's first Shudder marathon in 2018, with surprise special guests.

Here are the catalog adds for April as well:

April 1

Candyman

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

The Fog

Near Dark

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Session 9

The Funhouse

The Devils

Trick 'r Treat

April 4

Ritual

Summer of 84

April 11

Rocktober Blood

Puppet Master

Puppet Master 2

Puppet Master 3

April 12

Subspecies

The Pit and the Pendulum

Intruder

April 18

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Seasons 1-3

April 25

Etheria season 5

Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)