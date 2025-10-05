Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: bourne, Jason Bourne, Universal Pictures

Edward Berger Discusses the Status of the Bourne Franchise

Edward Berger says a new chapter of the Bourne franchise is still a possibility if the script brings something fresh to the story.

The Bourne franchise has grossed $1.64 billion, with fans still eager for a sixth installment.

Matt Damon's return is possible, but only if the story offers something unique not seen before in Bourne.

Legacy franchises like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible prove there’s appetite for Bourne’s comeback.

Five films in and nearly a decade since the last one, the Bourne franchise remains one of modern spy cinema's biggest success stories. As of now, the long-running film series already spans The Bourne Identity (2002) through Jason Bourne (2016), and together the movies have earned an impressive $1.64 billion at the box office. Needless to say, the franchise's core audience has been waiting since 2016's Jason Bourne to see if the saga will continue. And apparently, after a few years of stalled progress, it is still very much on the table for the filmmaker attached initially. Here's what we know.

Edward Berger is Still Interested in Directing the Sixth Installment of the Bourne Franchise

Speaking to Empire, director Edward Berger said he would still be interested in directing another Bourne film if the right story came along. He tells the outlet, "I'd love to do [another one], but it depends on the script; whether we can find something for Matt Damon to play that he hasn't before, and something that I don't feel Paul Greengrass or the other directors have done. [Bourne] has such a legacy. You don't want to make a film where people say, 'Ah, it's not as good as the others.' There are many hurdles."

If the franchise does return, it would join a crowded field of modern legacy sequels and long-running brands that continue to find new chapters for familiar faces. Top Gun already made a hugely popular comeback with Top Gun: Maverick. Mission: Impossible also continues to explore new avenues with fresh threats and stunts. Then there's Alien: Romulus, which reignited interest in a classic sci-fi universe just last year. Even the more outlandish Fast and Furious franchise made a big-budget 2023 return via Fast X with plans for more. That being said, there's obviously some real potential with Bourne, due to Damon's star power and the franchise's longevity.

Sure, we might not have official confirmation that a return is coming just yet, but the combination of a durable box office track record and filmmakers openly game could mean that Jason Bourne might resurface with another mission. What are your thoughts on the future of the Bourne franchise?

