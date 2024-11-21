Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio: New Teaser Trailer, Poster, Image From Pixar's New Original Film

A new teaser trailer, poster, and image from Pixar's next original film, Elio, have been released. The film will be released on June 13, 2025.

Article Summary Pixar's new teaser, poster, and image for Elio dropped, revealing its big summer release on June 13, 2025.

Elio's delay from March 2024 gives it a prime June spot, perfect for animated flicks amid summer hit releases.

Earlier buzz at D23 events is reignited as studios unveil their 2025 lineups, highlighting Pixar's latest gem.

Elio promises a comedic misadventure as an alien-obsessed boy navigates intergalactic chaos as Earth's mistaken leader.

The first teaser trailer for Pixar's next original film, Elio, was initially released in June 2023, but in October 2023, the film was delayed from March 2024 to June 2025. That isn't exactly a bad thing. It means that both Elio and Inside Out 2 were opening on their own as the only releases from Pixar in those respective years, and both films are getting prime-time release dates in June. There isn't a better time to release an animated movie than right in the middle of the summer. However, because of the delay, everything surrounding the film went a bit quiet. We saw some more about it at D23 back in August, and there was a little more teased at D23 Brasil recently as well. All of the studios are teasing their 2025 slates this week, so Pixar has dropped a new teaser trailer, poster, and image from the film.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if the thing you were searching for found you first? In Pixar Animation Studios' big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide. But when he's mistaken as Earth's leader, he'll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and make sure he doesn't lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Opening only in theaters June 13, 2025, Elio features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

