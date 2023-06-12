Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: elizabeth olsen, film, marvel, mcu, WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen Shares That She's "Proud" of Her Work as Wanda

Marvel's fan-favorite actor Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about why she's satisfied with taking a break from the MCU (for now).

There's no way around the fact that Marvel fans are really hoping to see a return with Scarlet Witch. And after her apparent demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we really need a proper revision of her potentially grim fate. Plus, there's still plenty of uncharted territory to explore!

However, according to actor Elizabeth Olsen, there's no real rush to dive back into the Marvel fray unless the story feels authentic and natural.

Elizabeth Olsen is Currently Satisfied with Her MCU Storyline

When talking to Meghann Fahy (White Lotus) for Variety's recurring Actors on Actors series, Olsen was asked if she currently misses playing the popular Marvel character. The Scarlet Witch actor admitted, "No, I don't. I think it's been almost ten years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

That being said, the star hasn't completely closed that opportunity off entirely, with a few previous interviews teasing her interest in returning for more, given the circumstances of Wanda's story in future Marvel films. Olsen discussed a similar topic with Deadline just a few months ago, and when asked if there were actual plans to move forward, nothing was in place, but she did note, "I don't know ever how to answer these questions, except I don't… I think I'll be back…"

I suppose we'll just have to wait and see how Marvel plans to incorporate Wanda into future projects if at all. All things considered, do you think Olsen will eventually reprise the role of Scarlet Witch for another MCU event like the partially teased Young Avengers? Sound off in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!