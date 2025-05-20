Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Elle Fanning, Iona Bell, Molly McCann Join Sunrise On The Reaping Cast

Elle Fanning, Ioana Bell, and Molly McCann have joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Effie Trinket, Lou Lou, and Louella, respectively.

Article Summary Elle Fanning is officially cast as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Molly McCann and Iona Bell join the film as Louella and her Capitol lookalike, Lou Lou.

Casting was confirmed via Lionsgate press release, following earlier rumors about Fanning's involvement.

The film focuses on the events surrounding the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping gained quite a few new cast members today, including one of the big ones. This is one, however, that was rumored a couple of weeks ago, so it's not that big of a surprise, but fans seemed into the casting. Now it has been confirmed that Elle Fanning has joined the cast of Sunrise on the Reaping as Effie Trinket, stylist for Haymitch Abernathy in the leadup to the 50th Hunger Games. The role was previously brought to life by Elizabeth Banks, and fans loved that performance, so this is another one of those roles the casting department needed to nail.

Erin Westerman, co-president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a press release confirming the casting, "From the moment Suzanne released the book, one question echoed from fans around the world: Who will play Effie? Elizabeth Banks made her iconic—so who could honor that legacy while bringing us back to Effie's early, most formative days? For us, there was only one answer. Elle Fanning's career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence—warm, sparkling, and layered with extraordinary depth. She was the undeniable fan favorite from the start, and we're honored she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favor."

Sunrise on the Reaping also cast two more roles today. Molly McCann will play Louella, and Iona Bell will play her Capitol-assigned lookalike, Lou Lou. The Hunger Games have catapulted some young actors into the stratosphere, and the casting for this appears to be focusing mostly on more unknowns, with a few big names like Fanning, sprinkled in. All three of the casting announcements were confirmed via press releases sent out by Lionsgate, and with the little video shorts they have been posting. As someone unfamiliar with this franchise, this seems like a good number of people. Is this most of the cast?

Fanning most recently starred in the Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown. Upcoming, she stars in Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, which premieres in Cannes this week. She will also star in the Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles for David E. Kelley and Apple TV+, and 20th Century's Predator: Badlands, in theaters this fall.

McCann's television credits include Bad Sisters, The Hardacres, The Boy That Never Was, and Star Wars: Visions. Her feature work includes Never Grow Old; she was IFTA-nominated for her role in Herself, and she'll be next seen in Feed.

Bell's upcoming feature film credits include Fing!, Savage Flowers, and Frayed. Her television credits include Mandrake.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

