Elvis Will Hit 4K Blu-ray On September 13th, Peep The Cover & Features

Elvis has been a big hit this summer at the theater, and WB is wasting no time capitalizing, announcing that the biopic will be hitting 4K and Blu-ray on September 13th, with the digital release taking place a couple of weeks before. Starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks, the Baz Luhrmann directed film comes home with a Dolby Vision presentation complete with Dolby Atmos audio track, as well as a bunch of special features for once. Plenty of behind-the-scenes material and some deleted scenes will be included. Below you can see the complete list, as well as the cover for the release.

Elvis 4K Release Details

"From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros. Pictures' drama "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker, spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).Oscar nominee Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film's producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss. Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced."

Here is the list of Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Bigger Than Life: The Making of Elvis

Rock 'N Roll Royalty: The Music & Artists Behind Elvis

Fit for a King; The Style of Elvis

Viva Australia: Recreating Iconic Locations for Elvis

"Trouble" Lyric Video

4K Blu-ray subtitles: English SDH, Swedish, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Parisian French, Canadian French, Finnish, and Danish

Blu-ray subtitles: English SDH, Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, Latin Spanish, and Parisian French