New Key Art For Netflix's Damsel Starring Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix has released new key art for Damsel which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and more. It's set to be released in 2024.

It's not uncommon for Netflix to wait until the eleventh hour to start promoting or even announcing its movies. So it isn't surprising that the last time we heard anything about Damsel was back in January during the 2023 preview. The film was initially intended to be an October 2023 release but has now been pushed back to 2024. The bulk of the marketing will likely be on Millie Bobby Brown since she is such a mainstay at the streaming service. We still don't know much about the film, but it appears to be another one of those movies where the princess needs to save herself because the people around her are the worst. This trope is becoming very common, and we've seen quite a few films do it, but not many of them have been any good. Maybe this one will break the mold. For Geeked Week, we don't have a trailer or a release date, but we do have a new piece of key art.

You have to love it when key art doesn't tell you much. If Netflix is dropping key art for Damsel, then there is a decent chance that this one will be hitting the service in early 2024 rather than later, but it's unclear at the moment. For now, keep an eye on Bleeding Cool as we go through all of the reveals from Netflix's Geeked Week.

Damsel: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo. It will be released sometime in 2024.

