Eternals: Chloé Zhao Was Influenced By Denis Villeneuve's Films

From the moment we got to see a frame of Eternals, it was quite clear that director Chloé Zhao was going to make something unique. While the first trailer was rather underwhelming, mostly due to a weird song choice, the second was a lot better, and now that Shang-Chi is out, Marvel can start hyping this movie up. Eternals is one of the big releases of the fall season alone, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune next month. Harper's Bazaar had a conversation between the two characters, and Zhao admitted that she used stills from Villeneuve's work when she pitched Eternals to Marvel.

"When I went to pitch Eternals, I had stills from your films as references. I'm naturally drawn to filmmakers who have a very strong hand in world building. When I watch your films, even though they're of different genres, from Sicario to Arrival to Prisoners and then Blade Runner 2049, you managed to build such visceral worlds I can feel and almost touch."

As Marvel starts to market this movie more, we got some high-quality images of the cast, but still not a great idea of what the scope for Eternals is really going to be.

