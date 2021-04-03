Every House Is Haunted Lands At Netflix, Raimi Producing

Every House Is Haunted has a new home. The Sam Raimi-produced horror film has landed at Netflix and will be directed by Corin Hardy, who directed The Nun. The script is by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman and is based on a collection of short stories by the same name, with this film being based on the story "The House on Ashley Avenue" by Ian Rogers. In that story, "an insurance investigator tries to debunk claims that a couple's death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes." The news was reported by Deadline.

Every House Is Haunted Is Full Of Great Material

Here is the synopsis for the book: "There are haunted places in the world, all existing in reality and every bit as tangible and accessible as the house next door. Sometimes it is the house next door." In this brilliant debut collection, Ian Rogers explores the border-places between our world and the dark reaches of the supernatural. The landscape of death becomes the new frontier for scientific exploration. A honeymoon cabin with an unspeakable appetite finally meets its match. A suburban home is transformed into the hunting ground for a new breed of spider. A nightmarish jazz club at the crossroads of reality plays host to those who can break a deal with the devil…for a price. With remarkable deftness, Rogers draws together the disturbing and the diverting in twenty-two showcase stories that will guide you through terrain at once familiar and startlingly fresh."

There are some genius stories in here that would easily set this up as a franchise for Netflix. With that creative team in place, if this takes off, it could be a horror property that we hear from for years and years to come—more on this one as it comes in for sure.