Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: ben stiller, david gordon green, linda cardellini, Nutcrackers

Nutcrackers: Linda Cardellini, More Join Ben Stiller In New Film

Linda Cardellini and more have been revealed for the cast of David Gordon Green and Ben Stiller's new Film Nutcrackers.

Article Summary Linda Cardellini joins Ben Stiller in David Gordon Green's 'Nutcrackers'.

David Gordon Green returns to comedy after success in horror genre.

'Nutcrackers' story follows a man caring for nephews after a family tragedy.

Film boasts talent like Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss.

Nutcrackers is the newest film from director David Gordon Green, leaving the horror space behind and teaming with Ben Stiller for a story about a work-obsessed man who has to re-prioritize his life when he is forced to move to Ohio to take care of his four nephews when their parents die. Announced for the cast today, according to Variety, are Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss. The film recently finished production in Ohio. The script for the film is by Leland Douglas.

Nutcrackers Is DGG's Big, Sad Comedy Return

David Gordon Green is coming off six years of playing around in the horror space, having directed three Halloween films and a relaunch of The Exorcist series for Blumhouse. Those four films combined to gross over $600 million. Before that, though, he was more known for his work in the comedy space, having directed numerous comedic films and television shows. Nutcrackers is exactly what he should be doing right now, having walked away from The Exorcist sequel. He is at his best in the comedy realm, and working with this cast, he should be able to turn in a funny film with a hint of sadness. His work always makes me sad, even as I am laughing.

I love the addition of Linda Cardellini to the cast. She and Stiller should work well together; she does not get enough credit for her comedy chops. She is going to elevate this to must-see status. She will work well with DGG as well; anyone who watched Dead To Me on Netflix knows that she can find the funny in deeply sad subjects—more on this one when a release date and trailer are released.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!