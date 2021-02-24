Everything Coming To Hulu In March

Hulu will continue to bolster its film offerings in March, with one of the more robust lists of films being added to the streamer. That includes their new original Boss Level starring Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson on March 5th. As far as series and other Hulu originals we will be getting; the big ones are the finale of the horror series Into The Dark with the episode Blood Moon and the second season of Solar Opposites. You can see the full list of what is coming to Hulu in March down below.
Hulu Adds For March 2021
March 1
The 13th Warrior
50/50
A Very Brady Sequel
As Good as It Gets
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
Attack the Block
Beloved
Blow
Brooklyn's Finest
Charles and Diana: 1983
Cocktail
Demolition Man
The Descent
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Employee of the Month
Enemy of the State
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Ghost Writer
The Great Debaters
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
In the Line of Fire
Judge Dredd
The Last Face
Malcolm X
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
The Nanny Diaries
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
The Ninth Gate
Pandorum
Patriot Games
Predators
Pretty Woman
Priceless
Rushmore
Scrooged
Shine a Light
Silverado
Sliver
The Social Network
The Spirit
Stargate
Starsky & Hutch
The Terminal
Tokyo Rising
The Tourist
Traitor
Vertical Limit
Wedding Crashers
The Whole Nine Yards
Young Frankenstein
March 2
Debris, Series premiere on NBC
The Voice, Season 20 premiere on NBC
Top Chef, Season 17 on Bravo
March 3
New Amsterdam, Season 3 premiere on NBC
March 5
Ammonite
Beirut
Boss Level, Hulu Film Premiere
Iron Mask
March 6
Storks
Triggered
March 7
Proxima
March 8
Good Girls, Season 4 premiere on NBC
Shipwrecked, Season 1
March 9
Absolutely Ascot, Seasons 1 and 2
Dress to Impress, Seasons 1 and 2
March 11
Game of Talents, Series Premiere on FOX
March 12
kid 90
Cake, Season 4 premiere on FXX
Farewell Amor
March 14
Buddy Games
March 15
1 Night In San Diego
Constructing Albert
Here Awhile
Intersect
Missing 411: The Hunted
Naughty Books
Pink Wall
The Pretenders
The Relationtrip
Sister Aimee
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World
Tracks
March 16
Staged, Season 2
March 17
Mayans M.C., Season 3 premiere on FX
March 18
Trolls: TrollsTopia, Season 2
Identity
March 19
Hunter Hunter
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show, Season 8
March 22
Genius: Aretha, Season 3
March 23
Breeders, Season 2 premiere on FX
100% Wolf
March 25
Collective
March 26
Solar Opposites, Season 2 Hulu
Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Season 2 Finale
Fire Force, Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
March 30
Vikings, Season 6B
March 31
Pooch Perfect, Series premiere on ABC