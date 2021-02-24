Everything Coming To Hulu In March

Hulu will continue to bolster its film offerings in March, with one of the more robust lists of films being added to the streamer. That includes their new original Boss Level starring Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson on March 5th. As far as series and other Hulu originals we will be getting; the big ones are the finale of the horror series Into The Dark with the episode Blood Moon and the second season of Solar Opposites. You can see the full list of what is coming to Hulu in March down below.

Hulu Adds For March 2021

March 1

The 13th Warrior

50/50

A Very Brady Sequel

As Good as It Gets

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack the Block

Beloved

Blow

Brooklyn's Finest

Charles and Diana: 1983

Cocktail

Demolition Man

The Descent

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Employee of the Month

Enemy of the State

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Ghost Writer

The Great Debaters

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Line of Fire

Judge Dredd

The Last Face

Malcolm X

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

The Nanny Diaries

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

The Ninth Gate

Pandorum

Patriot Games

Predators

Pretty Woman

Priceless

Rushmore

Scrooged

Shine a Light

Silverado

Sliver

The Social Network

The Spirit

Stargate

Starsky & Hutch

The Terminal

Tokyo Rising

The Tourist

Traitor

Vertical Limit

Wedding Crashers

The Whole Nine Yards

Young Frankenstein

March 2

Debris, Series premiere on NBC

The Voice, Season 20 premiere on NBC

Top Chef, Season 17 on Bravo

March 3

New Amsterdam, Season 3 premiere on NBC

March 5

Ammonite

Beirut

Boss Level, Hulu Film Premiere

Iron Mask

March 6

Storks

Triggered

March 7

Proxima

March 8

Good Girls, Season 4 premiere on NBC

Shipwrecked, Season 1

March 9

Absolutely Ascot, Seasons 1 and 2

Dress to Impress, Seasons 1 and 2

March 11

Game of Talents, Series Premiere on FOX

March 12

kid 90

Cake, Season 4 premiere on FXX

Farewell Amor

March 14

Buddy Games

March 15

1 Night In San Diego

Constructing Albert

Here Awhile

Intersect

Missing 411: The Hunted

Naughty Books

Pink Wall

The Pretenders

The Relationtrip

Sister Aimee

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World

Tracks

March 16

Staged, Season 2

March 17

Mayans M.C., Season 3 premiere on FX

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia, Season 2

Identity

March 19

Hunter Hunter

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show, Season 8

March 22

Genius: Aretha, Season 3

March 23

Breeders, Season 2 premiere on FX

100% Wolf

March 25

Collective

March 26

Solar Opposites, Season 2 Hulu

Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Season 2 Finale

Fire Force, Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

March 30

Vikings, Season 6B

March 31

Pooch Perfect, Series premiere on ABC