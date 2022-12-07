Repeater: Hear Two tracks From New Action Thriller Score [Exclusive}

Repeater is a new action thriller coming out this Friday starring Paul Sidhu, Kristanna Loken, Nick Moran, Corbin Bernsen, and Gary Daniels about rival assassins targeting Sidhu and a hacker who has damaging info on the head of a conglomerate. The film is directed by R. Ellis Frazier, with a screenplay by Frazier and Benjamin Budd. It will open in select theaters this Friday, December 9th, and then hits On Demand and digital next Tuesday, December 13th. The score for the film is by composer Chris Bezold, and BC is happy to share two exclusive tracks from the score today, which you can hear below.

Repeater Could Be A Fun Time

"Born and raised in San Diego, Chris Bezold is an American Composer of dramatic and thematic music for film, TV, and games. He is best known for his feature films Legacy (2020), Hustle Down (2019), Your Move (2017), and Larceny (2016). From the age of 5, Chris has been an avid drummer playing in numerous bands and ensembles throughout his youth. In his early twenties, he took up jazz piano and began composing music for a wide range of media and film studios in Los Angeles. Chris studied Music Production at Full Sail University and graduated in 2012 as Salutatorian. He was awarded the highest honor of his graduating class, the "Advanced Achievement Award." Today, Chris resides in San Diego, California, where he enjoys runs on the beach and good coffee."

"Repeater follows hired hitman Smith (Sidhu), who is in the crosshairs when rival contract killers come gunning for him. For Smith, his directive is straightforward: seek, locate and terminate. But rival assassins have him in their sites as they track and target each other and aim for their latest assignment, a hacker who threatens to expose the malicious criminality of a conglomerate head."