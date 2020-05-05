Extraction Sequel Heading To Netflix With Joe Russo Again Writing

Extraction will indeed get a sequel. Joe Russo, writer of the first film and one half of The Russo Brothers, has closed a deal with Netflix for a sequel to the smash hit film. The first film debuted on April 24th and has been viewed by over 90 million households on the streaming service. Star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave have not yet signed on to return. The news was reported by Deadline. Extraction has been a mainstay in the Netflix Top 10 since the day it debuted, holding the number one spot on multiple occasions. Hemsworth and Hargrave will reportedly get deals when the script is done.

Will Extraction 2 Be A Prequel?

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo told Deadline. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience. There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal," Joe Russo said. "What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action."

I think it would be a mistake not to bring back Hargrave for a sequel. The man knows his way around an action shot, anyone who has seen the film can tell you that. He is going to be way in demand now, and we think he should direct the next G.I. Joe film. As for Hemsworth, I think it works if this is another Tyler Rake adventure from the past or even his relationship with Gasper (David Harbour) in the past. I think they have to go prequel if they bring him back for Extraction 2.