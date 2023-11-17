Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Thunderbolts: Did Robert Kirkman Just Spoil Steven Yeun's Role?

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman might have just accidentally spoiled who Steven Yeun will be playing in Thunderbolts.

Article Summary Robert Kirkman may have revealed Steven Yeun as Sentry in Thunderbolts.

Sentry, described as having “power of one million exploding suns”.

Yeun's reported role hints at key involvement in film’s superhero lineup.

Production halts prompt Thunderbolts release delay to July 25, 2025.

Oh, this is something we haven't seen in a while, and it almost feels like the film industry is healing because it's time for a good old unintentional spoiler. The strikes slowed down production for many films, and Marvel specifically had to shift the release dates of all of their movies yet again just recently. One of the films that moved for the third time is Thunderbolts. We know a few details about the film, but not everything and one of the things we didn't know was who The Walking Dead alumni and Invincible star Steven Yeun was playing. We were told it was a "key role," but nothing was confirmed. And to be frank, this isn't confirmed either, but this source is also someone who would have secondhand information. Invincible creator Robert Kirkman was recently on David Finch's YouTube show (via Collider) and seemingly let it slip that Yeun would be playing Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry, in Thunderbolts.

"[Steven] called me; he went in for a costume fitting…I hope I'm not… I don't think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don't know, maybe we'll see. He told me, 'Uh, I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He was at the costume fitting and was like, 'Aw crap, I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue!'"

Sentry is a relatively new character to Marvel Comics and made his first appearance in Sentry #1 in September 2000. He was created by writer Paul Jenkins, artist Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch. He's considered a "human mutate" and has had affiliations with various teams like New Avengers, Mighty Avengers, Dark Avengers, and Horsemen of Death. The thing that doesn't quite line up is that Reynolds is supposed to be middle-aged and overweight, and that doesn't exactly describe Yeun, but the Sentry's power could be fun in the MCU as it is defined as the "power of one million exploding suns." As always, none of this is confirmed until Marvel says it is, but considering the working relationship between Yeun and Kirkman, it would make sense that he would know a little about what might be happening with Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss, The Bear breakout star Ayo Edebiri, and The Walking Dead alumni Steven Yeun. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, and again to July 25, 2025.

