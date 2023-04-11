Fall Star Discusses Excitement for the Surprising Sequel News One of the stars of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is opening up about the confirmation of a sequel to the action-thriller, Fall. from Lionsgate.

It's common knowledge that when just about any original film in Hollywood makes money (or enough money), a sequel is sure to follow. Because in this industry, you can really turn anything into a franchise – just look at the now-extinct Syfy channel cinematic universe of Sharknado or the oversaturation of superhero titles regardless of quality.

Still, when the 2022 survival thriller film Fall quietly hit theaters with a limited release and smaller budget, the film's creative team (including director and writer Scott Mann and his co-writer Jonathan Frank) didn't likely anticipate that they were looking at the birth of a franchise all courtesy of a rusty TV tower and massive fear of heights. More evidence that anything is possible!

Fall's Surprising Success and Returning for Fall 2

When asked about the announcement that a sequel was in the works for Fall after earning more than $20 million at the box office and charting on several VOD platforms, the film's star Grace Caroline Currey tells The Hollywood Reporter, "I am definitely excited about the idea of [Fall 2]. It's been a surprise to see how much people love that movie and how it's had a little bit of a wildfire on streaming platforms. It definitely makes us happy just because we didn't think we were gonna have a movie when we were shooting it. It was such a nightmare just trying to get the movie shot. So the idea of getting to return would definitely be really cool, and I'm sure it would try to one-up the first one, which is a little scary to think about."

Fall is available now on all VOD platforms to rent or purchase, starring Currey, along with Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Darrell Dennis, and is produced by Christian Mercuri, James Harris, Mark Lane, (director and co-writer) Mann, and David Haring.

Will you be watching Fall 2?